Sam Harris Presents: Experiments in Conversation featuring Sam Harris & Eric Weinstein

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Experiments in Conversation — Join Sam Harris (scientist, bestselling author, and host of the Waking Up podcast) as he sits down for a conversation with Eric Weinstein. Eric is a Mathematician, Economist, and a frequent public speaker on a variety of subjects within the sciences. Currently, he is Managing Director of Thiel Capital in San Francisco and Los Angeles and was formerly a Co-Founder and Principal of the Natron Group in Manhattan as well as a Visiting Research Fellow at Oxford University in the Mathematical Institute.

About Experiments in Conversation

Developed by Sam Harris, Experiments in Conversation is a forum where sharp and courageous minds can risk thinking out loud about the most pressing issues of our time. 

Sam will invite friends, familiar faces, and up-and-coming thinkers to help him start the conversations that so many of us are afraid to have these days. Eventually, Experiments in Conversation will expand beyond Sam, becoming a new platform for other public intellectuals to trade ideas, face hard questions, and slay sacred cows. 

