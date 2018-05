2nd Annual Sanctuary Festival

Sanctuary Festival is Milwaukee's only event celebrating electro/industrial/dark arts.

Thursday May 31st kickoff (7pm doors - 8pm show)

Cyanotic - am.psych - Programmable Animal - Relic

Friday June 1 (6pm doors - 7pm show - meet n greet 6-6:30pm)

Suicide Commando - Daniel Myer/Haujobb does Architect - The Causticles - Squid Lid - Conformco - Fires - Null Device

Saturday June 2 (5pm doors - 6pm show - meet n greet 5-5:30pm)

Skatenigs - 16 Volt - Curse Mackey - Chant - Go Fight - Bloody Knives - Sir.Vixx - Absynthe of Faith

DJ support from Ecto - Subspace - Satanic Hispanic

2 day pass: $50.50 (Fri & Sat)

VIP: $100 (3 day pass that includes: meet n greet, VIP laminate, early admission, special VIP seating area [only seats in live music room] and raffle tickets for merch giveaway)

Single Day tix: $27.50

Limited $8 pre party tickets available now!

Ticket link:

https://www.ticketweb.com/venue/club-anything-the-local-milwaukee-wi/434375