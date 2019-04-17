Sandwich & a Steinway with Alison Mary Forbes & Brian Myers

Wednesday,April 17th, 2019

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5 to benefit local youth music programs.

Fresh with anticipation of the arrival of their second child, Alison Mary Forbes and Brian Myers celebrate spring and their return to the SPG stage with a brand-new program. “NEW MUSIC” features popular favorites the duo have never before performed, as well as new songs written especially for the occasion by Myers himself.

Alison Mary Forbes is well known to local audiences, with star turns at Skylight Music Theatre, First Stage, In Tandem, and Sunset Playhouse’s Musical Mainstage series to her credit. Brian Myers, having worked both on stage and underneath, is gaining notoriety as a songwriter: his compositions have been performed all over Milwaukee and at the Strawberry One-Act Festival in New York City.