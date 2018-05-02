1) Sandwich & a Steinway with Brookfield Academy's Upper School Chorus

Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5.

The Upper School Chorus from Brookfield Academy consists of students from Levels 9 through 11 that enjoy singing a variety of choral music at concerts and other community events throughout the year. Their repertoire ranges from choral arrangements of folk songs and spirituals to popular styles like Jazz, Rock, and Musical Theatre. The Chorus comes from Brookfield Academy, an independent, coeducational, college preparatory day school, founded in 1962 that educates students in K3 (age 3) through high school.