Sandwich & a Steinway with Greg Hartmann
Steinway Piano Gallery 11550 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226
Wednesday,June 13th, 2018
Noon-1pm
Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee
11550 W. North Ave
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-5995
Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5.
Greg Hartmann, 23, is pursuing a Master’s of Music in Piano Performance as a student of Ran Dank at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Greg recently won first place in the 2016 Walter A. and Dorothy J. Oestreich Concerto Competition, 2016 Rochester Symphony Young Artist Competition, and the 2016 Lakeshore Wind Ensemble Young Artist Competition, and received the Jung-Springberg Award for Outstanding Musicianship in the 2018 Kuleshov International Piano Competition.