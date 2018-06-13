Sandwich & a Steinway with Greg Hartmann

Wednesday,June 13th, 2018

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5.

Greg Hartmann, 23, is pursuing a Master’s of Music in Piano Performance as a student of Ran Dank at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Greg recently won first place in the 2016 Walter A. and Dorothy J. Oestreich Concerto Competition, 2016 Rochester Symphony Young Artist Competition, and the 2016 Lakeshore Wind Ensemble Young Artist Competition, and received the Jung-Springberg Award for Outstanding Musicianship in the 2018 Kuleshov International Piano Competition.