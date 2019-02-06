1) Sandwich & a Steinway with Jonah Kartman, Violin

Wednesday, February 6th, 2019

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5 to be donated to local music for youth programs.

Since his debut performance at Uihlein hall at age 13, Jonah Kartman has been an active performer in the Milwaukee/Chicago area and a frequent performer on the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival emerging artist series in Burlington, Vermont. He has also gained experience as a competitor winning multiple local competitions and was one of seventeen candidates considered for the International Junior Tibor Varga Competition. For the past three years Jonah has been studying with Robert Hanford and has been attending the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival in his summers where he studies under Won-Bin Yim. Coming from a family with strong musical ties, he aspires to reach the level of professionalism that his parents and grandparents reached in their own careers. As an avid participant in chamber music, Jonah has worked and performed with a number of student colleagues and now hopes to perform with his mother and father as the Kartman trio in their 2019 season. Equally at home in orchestral repertoire, Jonah has performed in ensemble in some of the worlds greatest halls such as Carnegie Hall and Orchestra Hall. Jonah is currently playing on a 19th century Joseph Hel, generously given to him by his grandfather.