Sandwich & a Steinway with Manuel Rodriguez
Steinway Piano Gallery 11550 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226
Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5 to benefit local youth music programs.
Manuel Rodriguez is a classical guitarist with a masters degree in guitar performance from UWM. He works for the Latino Arts Strings Program as a guitar instructor in the South of Milwaukee and I is also an active performer in the Milwaukee area.
