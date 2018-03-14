Sandwich & a Steinway with Michael Thiele

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5.

A frequent performer as both soloist and ensemble pianist, Dr. Thiele is currently on the faculty at both Concordia University-Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. He has taught piano at Iowa State University, the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, the University of Nebraska, Cornell College in Iowa, the University of Wisconsin Center-Fox Valley and the University of Wisconsin Center-Fond du Lac.

Dr. Thiele received his D.M.A. degree in performance from the University of Iowa, his M.M degree from Northwestern University and his B.M. degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He is a member of the Music Teachers National Asociation, Milwaukee Music Teachers Association, and Pi Kappa Lambda.