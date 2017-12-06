Sandwich & a Steinway with Milwaukee Repertory Theater's "Murder for Two"

Admission: $5 Suggested Donation

Lunchtime concert series on select Wednesdays at Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested $5 donation to be directed to local

music education programs.

Wednesday, December 6th, Steinway Gallery's "Sandwich & a Steinway" will present a preview of Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s “Murder for Two.” Enjoy a selection of songs from this original musical performed by Joe Kinosian and Matt Edmonds – the two actors that play 13 roles and the piano in the hilarious mystery musical “Murder for Two.” Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about the show from cast members.

Co-written by Milwaukee High School of the Arts graduate Joe Kinosian, “Murder for Two” is the perfect blend of music, mayhem, and murder that has played to sold-out audiences all over the country! In this hilarious 90-minute show, two performers play 13 roles – not to mention the piano – in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. “Murder for Two” performs in The Rep’s Stackner Cabaret, November 10, 2017 – January 14, 2018.