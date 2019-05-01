Sandwich & a Steinway with MYSO Musicians, Holly Venkitaswaran & Alex Mortensen
Steinway Piano Gallery 11550 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226
Sandwich & a Steinway with MYSO Musicians, Holly Venkitaswaran & Alex Mortensen
Wednesday,May 1st, 2019
Noon-1pm
Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee
11550 W. North Ave
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-5995
Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5 to benefit local youth music programs.
MYSO Students Holly Venkitaswaran, flute and Alex Mortensen, oboe will play a lunchtime concert of the following program:
Telemann - Canonic Sonata No. 1 in G Major
J. S Bach - Partita for Solo Flute in A Minor BWV 1013
Persichetti - Parable for Solo English Horn
G. P Telemann - Fantasia No. 5 for Solo Flute in C Major
G.P Telemann - Fantasia No. 6 for Solo Flute in D Minor
Benjamin Britten - Pan and Bacchus from Six Metamorphosis After Ovid
Naudot - Sonata for Two Flutes in D Minor