Sandwich & a Steinway with MYSO Musicians, Holly Venkitaswaran & Alex Mortensen

Wednesday,May 1st, 2019

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5 to benefit local youth music programs.

MYSO Students Holly Venkitaswaran, flute and Alex Mortensen, oboe will play a lunchtime concert of the following program:

Telemann - Canonic Sonata No. 1 in G Major

J. S Bach - Partita for Solo Flute in A Minor BWV 1013

Persichetti - Parable for Solo English Horn

G. P Telemann - Fantasia No. 5 for Solo Flute in C Major

G.P Telemann - Fantasia No. 6 for Solo Flute in D Minor

Benjamin Britten - Pan and Bacchus from Six Metamorphosis After Ovid

Naudot - Sonata for Two Flutes in D Minor