Sandwich & a Steinway with MYSO Musicians
11550 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226
Wednesday,June 6th, 2018
Noon-1pm
Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee
11550 W. North Ave
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-5995
Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5.
Since 1956, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO) has been nurturing, challenging, and inspiring generations of students and profoundly changing lives and our community for the better.
MYSO has grown from one orchestra and 30 students to become the largest after-school youth orchestra in the country, and one of the most respected. We serve 6,000 students annually through more than 40 ensemble and supplemental training programs.
The MYSO Showcase will feature three different performances.
Harpist Emmaline Strong is a member of MYSO’s most advanced orchestra the Senior Symphony. She is homeschooled and in 12th grade. She has been a member of MYSO for two years.
Kwasi Stampley is a jazz guitarist in MYSO’s Jazz Studies Program. He has been a part of MYSO for five years. He is in 11th grade at the University School of Milwaukee.
Domingo, Juan Daniel, Alitza, and Jonatan Pasillas-Velazquez are siblings who form a family string quartet. They are all members of MYSO and participate in four different ensembles: The Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra (Domingo, violin), Philharmonia (Juan Daniel, violin), and Sinfonia (Jonatan, cello, and Alitza, viola). The students are homeschooled, and Domingo will be graduating this spring. He will attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the fall to study music.