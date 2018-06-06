Sandwich & a Steinway with MYSO Musicians

Wednesday,June 6th, 2018

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5.

Since 1956, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO) has been nurturing, challenging, and inspiring generations of students and profoundly changing lives and our community for the better.

MYSO has grown from one orchestra and 30 students to become the largest after-school youth orchestra in the country, and one of the most respected. We serve 6,000 students annually through more than 40 ensemble and supplemental training programs.

The MYSO Showcase will feature three different performances.

Harpist Emmaline Strong is a member of MYSO’s most advanced orchestra the Senior Symphony. She is homeschooled and in 12th grade. She has been a member of MYSO for two years.

Kwasi Stampley is a jazz guitarist in MYSO’s Jazz Studies Program. He has been a part of MYSO for five years. He is in 11th grade at the University School of Milwaukee.

Domingo, Juan Daniel, Alitza, and Jonatan Pasillas-Velazquez are siblings who form a family string quartet. They are all members of MYSO and participate in four different ensembles: The Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra (Domingo, violin), Philharmonia (Juan Daniel, violin), and Sinfonia (Jonatan, cello, and Alitza, viola). The students are homeschooled, and Domingo will be graduating this spring. He will attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the fall to study music.