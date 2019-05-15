Sandwich & a Steinway with MYSO Quintet
Steinway Piano Gallery 11550 W. North Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226
Wednesday, May 15th, 2019
Noon-1pm
Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee
11550 W. North Ave
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-5995
Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5 to benefit local youth music programs.
MYSO Students will play a lunchtime concert of the following program:
Holly Venkitaswaran, flute
Alex Mortensen, oboe
Braden Graham, clarinet
Ben Turner, bassoon
Simon Field, horn
Cambini - Wind Quintet No. 1 in B Flat Major
Pfeiffer - Pastorale in A Major Opus 71
Reicha - Quintet No. 2 in E-Flat Opus 88
Taffanel - Quintette pour Instruments a Vent