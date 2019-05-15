Sandwich & a Steinway with MYSO Quintet

Wednesday, May 15th, 2019

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5 to benefit local youth music programs.

MYSO Students will play a lunchtime concert of the following program:

Holly Venkitaswaran, flute

Alex Mortensen, oboe

Braden Graham, clarinet

Ben Turner, bassoon

Simon Field, horn

Cambini - Wind Quintet No. 1 in B Flat Major

Pfeiffer - Pastorale in A Major Opus 71

Reicha - Quintet No. 2 in E-Flat Opus 88

Taffanel - Quintette pour Instruments a Vent