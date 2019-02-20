Sandwich & a Steinway with Sergio Hernandez

Wednesday, February 20th, 2019

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Sergio began to show musical aptitudes at age 15 when he had join an estudiantina class in Hanna High School under the direction of Raul Molano. Sergio rapidly began his craft in guitar playing after only one year of practicing. In 2010, at age 15, he was fortunate enough to qualify to the UIL State competition in Austin, Texas where he received a 2 rank. In 2011, in the search for a more refined craft, Sergio began private guitar studies with Dr. Jonathan Dotson. That same year, Sergio participated in the UTPA Solo Guitar Competition where he received first place in the high school division. In the Spring of 2012, Sergio decided to participate in the UT Dallas Solo Guitar Competition where he received third place in the high school division. That same summer, Sergio participated in the 2012 Classical Minds Guitar Competition and Festival in Houston, Texas where he received fourth place in the high school division.