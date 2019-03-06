1) Sandwich & a Steinway with Shiqi Xu

Wednesday, March 6th, 2019

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5 to be donated to local music for youth programs.

Shiqi Xu is a junior in music major with piano performance and piano pedagogy concentrations. She is a Chinese international student and has been studied in Carthage College for the past two years. She is the 2017 winner of the 4th Annual Carthage Philharmonic Concerto Competition, and has performed Chopin Concerto no.2 with Carthage Philharmonic and conductor, Dr. Kawakami. She has been involved as a pianist played with Carthage Wind Ensemble and Carthage Philharmonic for several times, and was appreciate to have change perform in Chicago Concert Hall. She has been a member of pits accompanied for the main stage music theatres, as well as the accompanist for the opera workshops and solo instrumental ensemble. Shiqi has a constant chamber music partner who plays the violin, and has successfully performed several recitals. She has been doing the tutor for both music theory and aural skills in the past two years. She works for Carthage Arts Academy as a piano faculty, and also for Carthage Keyboard Program as an assistant.