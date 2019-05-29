Sandwich & a Steinway with Sue Russell, Todd Holmes and Ray Tabs

Wednesday, May 29th, 2019

Noon-1pm

Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee

11550 W. North Ave

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Phone: 414-727-5995

Lunch Time Concert Series on select Wednesdays from Noon-1pm at the Steinway Piano Gallery of Milwaukee. Suggested Donation $5.

Sue Russell - Voice, Todd Holmes - Bass and Ray Tabs - Piano will play a Jazz Concert.

Sue began singing professionally at age 9. She worked in Milwaukee in the Supperclub scene in the 70s and early 80s with Brandywine. During that time Sue was also doing jingle work for local businesses (including the Mike Crivello Wonderful World of Cameras jingle which still plays today) Her jazz quartet was a regular at the Grove for 10 years and most currently beginning a 4 year run every month at Allys Bistro.

Todd Holmes has been a professional jazz musician for over 50 years. He has appeared at the Performing Arts Center, the Pabst Theater, Rainbow Summer, Summerfest's Jazz Oasis, County Stadium for the Kool Jazz Festival, the Third Ward Jazz Festival, the Lakefront Arts Festival, the Jerry Lewis Telethon (both locally and nationally), every local television station, and jazz clubs and country clubs to numerous to list. As a member of Cooler Near the Lake and the Bill Schmidt Jazz Ensemble, he has been nominated twice for a WAMI Award for jazz artists of the year.

Ray Tabs has played as a full time musician in Milwaukee for 75 years in addition to producing and arranging for many jazz musicians. In the 60’s and 70’s he could sometimes play as many as three gigs a day. A lunch performance, a five o clock cocktail hour gig and an evening at one of the many well known jazz clubs of the day like Sardino’s and the Bull Ring. You may remember The Ray Tabs Trio featuring Penny Goodwin as one of his most popular long running groups.