(Sandy) Alex G w/Half Wai

(Sandy) Alex G is the performance alias of Alex Giannascoli, a singer, songwriter and guitarist who built his reputation with intimate lo-fi pop that combines strong melodic sensibilities with a ragged, impulsive-sounding performance style. After releasing a dozen combined albums and Eps on his own or on smaller labels, his Domino Records debut, ‘Beach Music’, landed on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart and led to guitar spots for Frank Ocean and an opening slot on tour with Fleet Foxes.