Santa Claus is immortal, has magic powers, and only works one day a year. What does he do with the rest of his time?

Mojo Dojo Comedy is proud to present the return of THE SANTA DIARIES, our unique improvised holiday show. Spend an evening with old Kris Kringle (Erik Koconis) at his favorite bar, as he regales you with some of his most thrilling tales from the past thousand years, all based on YOUR suggestions!

Featuring Tony Berg, Taylor Burzynski, Michelle J. Gilliam, Crysta Jarczynski, Sean Keith, Lee Rowley, and Jared Stepp!

You'll also enjoy holiday-flavored short form improv games from our Mojo Shojo team (Rolly Frahm, Ian Gunther, Lauren Knope McGillicuddy, Tony Mayer, Sarah Rose Nelson, and Julie Rowley), as well as standup comedy from the night's host, Candy Cane the Elf (Stacy Pawlowski).

All this, PLUS improvised carols with accompanist Brian Bayer? That's a lot of show for just $10!

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales and lagers in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!