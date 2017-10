Event time: 10am-12pm, Saturday, March 4, 18 and 25

From Sap to Syrup! Maple Sugaring (Riverside Park)

Take an in depth look into maple sap harvesting in Riverside Park and how we make maple syrup. This program will be both indoors and out. After learning about the process we'll enjoy pancakes with homemade maple syrup. Registration required.

Saturday, March 4, 18 and 25

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Register at: http://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=11715&view=event

For adults and accompanied children | Adults: $10 (Nonmembers: $15) Children: $5 (Nonmembers: $7)

Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl.

Milwaukee, WI 53211

4149648505