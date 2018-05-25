Sara & Kenny

"Italy meets Wisconsin, and makes beautiful music” (WUWM Milwaukee Public Radio).

Sara and Kenny met twice, by chance, in a Milwaukee bar. After Kenny pursued Sara for a classical guitar lesson, they fell in love. In July of 2015, the duo began writing music together as a result of mutual admiration for each other’s work. An eclectic blend of voice, ukulele, nylon and steel string guitars, Sara and Kenny embrace their wide range of influences to create music that's “one of a kind” (Kennebec Journal).

Their music is a meltdown of classical (Bach, Satie), jazz (Snarky Puppy, Billie Holiday, Gilad Hekselman) and folk (Joni Mitchell, Nick Drake, Kate Bush). Their diverse and unique style portrays music as a form of constant dialogue between our inner selves and the universe, between the strings of a guitar and the emotions of an audience.