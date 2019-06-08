Sara and Kenny - "Heartless" release show

Doors: 7pm

Show: 8pm

Tickets:

$15 (plus service fees + tax) online

$20 at the door

Ticket link: https://www.varwestgallery.com/events/sara-kenny-heartless-album-release-show-3

Sara and Kenny

Italy meets Wisconsin, classical meets jazz, exploring songwriting as a couple.

When Italian Sara d'Ippolito met American Kenny Reichert at a bar in Milwaukee, WI, they immediately realized they shared more than their love of music. After falling in love, the now married couple started writing songs together. Based between Berlin (Germany) and Milwaukee (USA), Sara and Kenny are composers, educators, and multi-instrumentalists. Their music is a unique blend of intricate harmonies, jazz, folk, classical, electronic and world music. Sara and Kenny both play guitar and sing, but in a way you have never heard before.

Released May 6, Heartless is the duoʼs first fully produced album. The music is truly the product of their vast and wide-reaching musical influences. It ranges from pop to jazz, alternative to world, folk to electronica, while all being presented in Sara and Kenny's unique way.