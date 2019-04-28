Sara Thomsen in Concert

Vocalist and songwriter Sara Thomsen’s passion for the struggle for human dignity and ecological sustainability has given birth to songs ranging from welcoming a newborn to protesting unjust policy. Sara’s performance style is easygoing and full of humor and depth, capturing the audience’s engagement. This live concert will be preceded by a Silent Auction. This is Siena Retreat Center’s main fundraising event of the year and supports our non-profit mission. Doors open at 12:30. Tickets $20 in advance/$25 day of concert.