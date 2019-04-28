Sara Thomsen in Concert
Siena Retreat Center 5637 Erie St., City of Racine, Wisconsin 53402
Vocalist and songwriter Sara Thomsen’s passion for the struggle for human dignity and ecological sustainability has given birth to songs ranging from welcoming a newborn to protesting unjust policy. Sara’s performance style is easygoing and full of humor and depth, capturing the audience’s engagement. This live concert will be preceded by a Silent Auction. This is Siena Retreat Center’s main fundraising event of the year and supports our non-profit mission. Doors open at 12:30. Tickets $20 in advance/$25 day of concert.
Siena Retreat Center 5637 Erie St., City of Racine, Wisconsin 53402
