Sarah's Salon presents: "Paris by the Books: A Reader's Tour of the City of Light" Feb. 22 (RSVP by Feb. 15)
Charles Allis Art Museum 1801 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
6-7:30pm Feb. 22 (RSVP by Feb. 15).
Liam Callanan, award-winning local novelist and UWM associate professor looks forward to taking you on a reader's tour of Paris via a series of carefully curated Paris-themed reading recommendations , both fiction and nonfiction.
Free including complimentary wine, but seating is limited. RSVP by Feb. to Michael Keiley, 4114-278-8295 x5 or mkeiley@cavtmuseums.org
