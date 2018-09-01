Saturday Sounds on the Square: Rocambu Jazz (2pm)

Brand new this year, the DRC is excited to bring you Saturday Sounds on the Square, a concert series beginning on June 23rd on Monument Square, Main and Sixth Streets.

Saturday Sounds on the Square is a summer long music series which provides free outdoor concerts from 2pm-5pm every Saturday June 23 through Sept 1 at Monument Square (Please note, there will be no concert on Aug 4).

This 10-week concert series gives local musicians the opportunity to perform for the public. People of all ages are welcome to attend and listen to live music from mixed genres. While there enjoy several pop-up shops, galleries and food vendors. Yard Yahtzee, large Jenga and Baggo will be available to rent out for free. Chairs will be provided for the concerts.