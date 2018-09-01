Saturday Sounds on the Square: Rocambu Jazz (2pm)

to Google Calendar - Saturday Sounds on the Square: Rocambu Jazz (2pm) - 2018-09-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saturday Sounds on the Square: Rocambu Jazz (2pm) - 2018-09-01 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saturday Sounds on the Square: Rocambu Jazz (2pm) - 2018-09-01 14:00:00 iCalendar - Saturday Sounds on the Square: Rocambu Jazz (2pm) - 2018-09-01 14:00:00

Monument Square (Racine) 600 N. Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403

Brand new this year, the DRC is excited to bring you Saturday Sounds on the Square, a concert series beginning on June 23rd on Monument Square, Main and Sixth Streets.

Saturday Sounds on the Square is a summer long music series which provides free outdoor concerts from 2pm-5pm every Saturday June 23 through Sept 1 at Monument Square (Please note, there will be no concert on Aug 4).

 This 10-week concert series gives local musicians the opportunity to perform for the public. People of all ages are welcome to attend and listen to live music from mixed genres. While there enjoy several pop-up shops, galleries and food vendors. Yard Yahtzee, large Jenga and Baggo will be available to rent out for free. Chairs will be provided for the concerts.

Info
Monument Square (Racine) 600 N. Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403 View Map
Live Music/Performance
to Google Calendar - Saturday Sounds on the Square: Rocambu Jazz (2pm) - 2018-09-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Saturday Sounds on the Square: Rocambu Jazz (2pm) - 2018-09-01 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Saturday Sounds on the Square: Rocambu Jazz (2pm) - 2018-09-01 14:00:00 iCalendar - Saturday Sounds on the Square: Rocambu Jazz (2pm) - 2018-09-01 14:00:00