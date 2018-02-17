Saturday Feb. 17 8 pm Mezcalero Presents Montage live

Come over and dance the night away with the awesome Funk, Disco, R&B, Soul music from Montage. The best cure for the deep freeze blues. We have some excellent food and drinks to get you going. Gary B. Lovestone, Manda, Timothy, Peabo, Rosemary, Benjamin, Jason will be playing everyone's favorite songs from the 70s to the present.

https://www.facebook.com/montagefunk/

https://www.facebook.com/montagefunk/videos/10155387938726775/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/

For advanced reservations call 414-897-8296 or

email us Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com

Mezcalero Restaurant and bar

6869 W. Forest Home Ave, Greenfield WI. 53220