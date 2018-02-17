Montage
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Saturday Feb. 17 8 pm Mezcalero Presents Montage live
Come over and dance the night away with the awesome Funk, Disco, R&B, Soul music from Montage. The best cure for the deep freeze blues. We have some excellent food and drinks to get you going. Gary B. Lovestone, Manda, Timothy, Peabo, Rosemary, Benjamin, Jason will be playing everyone's favorite songs from the 70s to the present.
For advanced reservations call 414-897-8296 or
email us Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com
Mezcalero Restaurant and bar
6869 W. Forest Home Ave, Greenfield WI. 53220