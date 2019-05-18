Saturday H-D Museum Demo Rides

May 18 – Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Demo Rides are now available at the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum! Visit the Museum campus Saturdays* from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and throw a leg over a 2019 motorcycle to experience the fun and freedom that only a Harley-Davidson can deliver. Visitors with their motorcycle license will be able to choose from more than a dozen of the latest and greatest #FreedomMachines from Harley-Davidson, including Touring, Softail, Sportster and Street models. A pre-determined scenic route through the Menomonee Valley will give riders the chance to explore the Museum’s surrounding neighborhoods.

• Demo Rides will run Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., weather dependent.

• Motorcycles available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

• Riders and passengers must be at least 18 years of age.

• Riders must hold a valid license with a motorcycle endorsement.

• All riders and passengers must wear a helmet, eye protection, shirt, long pants and closed toe shoes with heel strap. A limited selection of helmets, chaps and jackets will be available on site.

*Demo Rides will not be available on Saturday August 31, 2019.