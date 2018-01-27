Saturday Social with Turkish Food
Turkish American Society of Wisconsin 6011 S. 27th St., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53221
Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Enjoy delicious homemade Turkish food
Learn about Turkish culture
Experience warm Turkish hospitality!
Enter raffle and win prizes!
Come with your family and friends.
RSVP Required
We organize intercultural dialogue events like this one in order to share some of our cultural values and food as well as create a platform for people from diverse backgrounds meet each other and make new friends.
