LIVE COMMUNITY EVENT :

Save The Clubhouse Shine A Light Family Fest

When: (Sunday, March 18th)

Where: @ Northcott Neighborhood House (Milwaukee, WI.)

Time: 1 PM (gym)

Facebook Event Link

This event will be attended by over one thousand people and streamed live on Facebook & Youtube to many more.

Emergency: Save the Club Kids Clubhouse (resource house) from the city of Milwaukee foreclosure

Join us for a Facebook Live Telethon to help save our resource house. There will be various performances by many local (HOOD) celebrities, politicians, ministers, comedians, including a lip sync competition. Live bands KIDS ZONE, activities, sport, games, and more and a few special surprise guest.