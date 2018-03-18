Save The Clubhouse Shine A Light Family Fest
Northcott Neighborhood House 2460 N 6th St. , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
LIVE COMMUNITY EVENT :
Save The Clubhouse Shine A Light Family Fest
When: (Sunday, March 18th)
Where: @ Northcott Neighborhood House (Milwaukee, WI.)
Time: 1 PM (gym)
Facebook Event Link
This event will be attended by over one thousand people and streamed live on Facebook & Youtube to many more.
Emergency: Save the Club Kids Clubhouse (resource house) from the city of Milwaukee foreclosure
Join us for a Facebook Live Telethon to help save our resource house. There will be various performances by many local (HOOD) celebrities, politicians, ministers, comedians, including a lip sync competition. Live bands KIDS ZONE, activities, sport, games, and more and a few special surprise guest.