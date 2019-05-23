The Save the Menominee River Speaking Tour featuring Tony Brown from the Menominee Reservation will speak on how we can help stop the Back Forty Mine.

This free event will be held at 4pm Thursday May 23rd at the Congregation of the Great Spirit, 1000 W. Lapham Blvd. Milwaukee WI 53204. Call 414-269-9525 for additional information.

The mouth of the Menominee River is the place of origin of the Menominee People. The land that will be destroyed is the site of Menominee villages, burial sites, mounds and unique raised garden beds, of great significance to the Menominee Nation. Water protectors, come support and defend the Menominee Nation, the Menominee River, Green Bay and Lake Michigan.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/463471234422098/