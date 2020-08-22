Save the Post Office from Trump Rally

This Saturday, August 22nd, concerned residents in Milwaukee will hold a socially distant rally dedicated to saving the United States Postal Service at a local Milwaukee post office downtown.

The actions come in response to Donald Trump and Trump’s new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s recent efforts to undermine the U.S. Postal Service, including slowing down mail, removing mail sorting machines, and warning states not to count on the post office.

WHEN: Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11am (local time)

WHERE: Downtown Post Office. 345 W St Paul Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

FOR MORE INFORMATION: https://www.savethepostoffice.net/event/save-the-post-office/127373/signup/?akid=&zip=&source=&s=

To promote safety given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the action will take place outdoors and have a physical distancing plan, and attendees will be asked to wear masks.

The events are organized by a coalition of groups including Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, MoveOn, NAACP, RuralOrganizing.org, Service Employees International Union, Vets for the People, and the Working Families Party.

Hundreds of similar events will take place in communities around the country. Find more events here:https://www.savethepostoffice.net/event/save-the-post-office/search/

“From the most remote village in the Alaskan tundra to the tiniest island in the Everglades, there’s one connection we’ve always depended on: the mail. Together, we’re coming together to support a beloved system that every American relies on,” said Rahna Epting, Executive Director of MoveOn. “The mail shapes our lives and our livelihoods. It’s how millions get our medicines, send holiday greetings, and receive the resources we depend on. And, in this pandemic, the mail is how millions of us will deliver our democracy. We reject these attacks on the USPS. We demand full restoration of machines and personnel plus full funding for the post office. We will fight until every vote is counted.”

In a massive push to save the USPS this week, MoveOn Political Action also released a new TV ad and polling, warning senior citizens about Trump’s attacks on the US Postal Service and showing that most voters in battleground states like Florida, Georgia, Iowa and Maine do not approve of Trump’s handling of the U.S. Postal Service.