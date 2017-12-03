Savior of the Nations, Come
St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church 1615 Wauwatosa Ave., City of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Featuring the glorious "Magnificat" by British composer Andrew Carter, including Children's Choir, Bell Choir and Chamber Orchestra, as well as music of the Advent and Christmas seasons.
For repertoire and tickets, visit http://www.lutheranacappella.org/christmas-concert-2017.html
