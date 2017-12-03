Savior of the ﻿﻿﻿﻿Nations, Come

St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church 1615 Wauwatosa Ave., City of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213

Featuring the glorious "Magnificat" by British composer Andrew Carter, including Children's Choir, Bell Choir and Chamber Orchestra, as well as music of the Advent and Christmas seasons.

For repertoire and tickets, visit http://www.lutheranacappella.org/christmas-concert-2017.html

St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church 1615 Wauwatosa Ave., City of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
414-774-1775
