'Say Her Name' Screening
King Drive Commons Gallery and Studio 2775 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
To celebrate International Women’s Day and the Global Women’s Strike, Welfare Warriors, a local nonprofit, will host a screening of Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland at the King Drive Commons Art Gallery. A panel discussion will follow the screening.
