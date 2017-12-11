Saz's Annual Customer Appreciation Holiday Party w/Eric Barbieri and Friends

Saz's State House 5539 W. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Saz's State House is hosting their Annual Customer Appreciation Holiday Party beginning at 3pm Monday, December 11th to benefit Variety – The Children’s Charity of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. Enjoy a grand buffet with a $10 donation. Live music by Eric Barbieri and Friends kicks off at 5:30pm. Seasonal holiday-inspired cocktails, including their ever-popular Jingle Juice, will be available.

Saz's State House 5539 W. State St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Benefits / Charity, Business, Live Music/Performance
