Saz's Annual Customer Appreciation Holiday Party w/Eric Barbieri and Friends

Saz's State House is hosting their Annual Customer Appreciation Holiday Party beginning at 3pm Monday, December 11th to benefit Variety – The Children’s Charity of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. Enjoy a grand buffet with a $10 donation. Live music by Eric Barbieri and Friends kicks off at 5:30pm. Seasonal holiday-inspired cocktails, including their ever-popular Jingle Juice, will be available.