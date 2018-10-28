Scary Bloody Mary Walk

Five downtown Cedarburg bars compete for the title Best Bloody Mary while participants compete for Best Costume. The winning bar receives a traveling trophy; winning costumes receive $100, $50 and $25 cash for first, second and third place. Tickets are $35 each (cash or check only) and can be purchased at the Cedarburg Parks & Recreation Department, or at each of the five participating bars: AT JJ's, Five20 Social Stop at the Stagecoach Inn, Maxwell's, North 48 and the Stilt House. This fundraiser benefits the Cedarburg Friends of Parks & Recreation.