Scary Bloody Mary Walk
Downtown Cedarburg Bars City of Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
Five downtown Cedarburg bars compete for the title Best Bloody Mary while participants compete for Best Costume. The winning bar receives a traveling trophy; winning costumes receive $100, $50 and $25 cash for first, second and third place. Tickets are $35 each (cash or check only) and can be purchased at the Cedarburg Parks & Recreation Department, or at each of the five participating bars: AT JJ's, Five20 Social Stop at the Stagecoach Inn, Maxwell's, North 48 and the Stilt House. This fundraiser benefits the Cedarburg Friends of Parks & Recreation.