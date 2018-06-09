SCATTERED

POP - Top 40

Scattered plays everything from Cross-Over Country to Classic Rock to Today's Top 40! You'll hear everything from Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line to Eagles, Santana, Motley Crue, Guns N' Roses to Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, Great Big World and Christina Aguilera! We even play a few original songs! This is truly a band that will appeal to people of all age groups!

http://www.scatteredtheband.com

Advance reservations call at 414-897-8296 or

Email: Mezcalero@MezcaleroRestaurant.com

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar 6869 W. Forest home Ave.

Greenfield WI, 53220