Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
POP - Top 40
Scattered plays everything from Cross-Over Country to Classic Rock to Today's Top 40! You'll hear everything from Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line to Eagles, Santana, Motley Crue, Guns N' Roses to Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, Great Big World and Christina Aguilera! We even play a few original songs! This is truly a band that will appeal to people of all age groups!
Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar 6869 W. Forest home Ave.
Greenfield WI, 53220