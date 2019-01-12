Scatttered Band
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Scatttered Band Live at Mezcalero Jan. 12 at 8 PM
Scattered is Southeastern Wisconsin's newest band playing Classic Rock, Cross-Over Country, and Current Top 40. Scattered is geared toward entertaining people of all ages with varying music tastes! Come and dance the night away.
Advance reservations call 414-897-8296
Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar
6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI 53220
https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/
Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance