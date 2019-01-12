Scatttered Band

to Google Calendar - Scatttered Band - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Scatttered Band - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Scatttered Band - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - Scatttered Band - 2019-01-12 20:00:00

Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220

Scatttered Band Live at Mezcalero Jan. 12 at 8 PM

Scattered is Southeastern Wisconsin's newest band playing Classic Rock, Cross-Over Country, and Current Top 40. Scattered is geared toward entertaining people of all ages with varying music tastes! Come and dance the night away.

Advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/

Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance
4148978296
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Scatttered Band - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Scatttered Band - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Scatttered Band - 2019-01-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - Scatttered Band - 2019-01-12 20:00:00