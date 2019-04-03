Scholarship Recipient Exhibition
UW-Parkside 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53141
Galleries are open from Monday to Friday, from 9 AM to 4 PM. The gallery is closed on weekends and holidays.
April 3 – May 10 | Mathis Gallery
Reception - Thursday, April 11 | 5-7 pm
Contact – Tom Berenz and Kristen Bartel
Go to http://www.uwp.edu/therita for more information.
Student artists:
• Abner Benjamin
• Amber Clark
• Marjorie Coen
• Brenna Eaves
• Ashley Mogensen
• Adres Vences Moreno
• Mairead Quill
• Sarah Ratliff
• Adreinne Shimada
View Map
Visual Arts