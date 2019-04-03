Scholarship Recipient Exhibition

UW-Parkside 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53141

Galleries are open from Monday to Friday, from 9 AM to 4 PM. The gallery is closed on weekends and holidays.

April 3 – May 10 | Mathis Gallery

Reception - Thursday, April 11 | 5-7 pm

Contact – Tom Berenz and Kristen Bartel

Go to http://www.uwp.edu/therita for more information.

Student artists:

• Abner Benjamin

• Amber Clark

• Marjorie Coen

• Brenna Eaves

• Ashley Mogensen

• Adres Vences Moreno

• Mairead Quill

• Sarah Ratliff

• Adreinne Shimada

Visual Arts
