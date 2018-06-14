School’s Out! A Summer Celebration Cabaret
The Box Theatre Company W359 N5920 Brown St Unit #101, City of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066
Celebrate the end of the school year and the beginning of summer with the talented performers at The Box Theatre Co! Get ready for sun and fun with a cabaret show celebrating those fabulous summer months. Featuring works of local playwright, Deanna Strasse.
(262) 560-0564 , http://theatreonmain.org/ for info.
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance