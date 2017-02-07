Science Strikes Back

Event time: 5 p.m.

Remember how cool science fairs were? Walking from table to table, witnessing all those scientific phenomena you’d never even known about before; amazed by the wonders of the world? At this all-ages science fair, hosted by the arts organization Cedar Block and Milwaukee’s Escuela Verde High School (3628 E. Pierce St.), adults are invited to relive those good old days. The event will feature more than 20 projects from grownups and Escuela Verde students alike, spanning “everything from knitting to gravitational waves, food ingredients to 3D printing, baseball to road traffic,” according to Cedar Block. And like all good science fairs, this one will be judged. The winner will take home a trophy sculpted by artist Mark Winter. This is a family friendly event (it’s at a high school after all), but it’ll be followed at 9 p.m. by a 21-plus after party featuring live music at Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall.

More info >>