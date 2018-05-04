SCORE/SBA Small Business Awards Breakfast

This event celebrates Wisconsin's best small businesses and small business champions. Our keynote speaker for the event is Carl Rick of Kwik Trip. He will speak about how Kwik Trip grew to what they are today, how Kwik Trip hires their employees and retains them, and how they plan to continue to evolve.

A series of workshops will also occur after the breakfast and award ceremony.

Keeping Your Business Relevant in an Ever-Changing World

Integrating Small Business Digital Marketing to Engage Your Customers

Financing Small Business Growth - Sources, Tools, Benchmarks, Contacts, and More

Please join us and invite others in order to benefit from presentations, success stories and networking with other entrepreneurs.