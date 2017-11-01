Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Created by Bradlee, the rotating collective of Postmodern Jukebox has spent the past few years amassing more than 690 million YouTube views and 2.6 million subscribers, performed on “Good Morning America,” topped iTunes and Billboard charts and played hundreds of shows to packed-house crowds around the world. As NPR put it, they’ve done this by “taking current Top 40 hits and re-imagining them as coming from older eras of popular music.”

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
