$17.

Scott H. Biram is a cipher; a Texas blues man who loves Motörhead, an outlaw country punk, a Hank III-meets-Jimmie Rodgers sinner with saintly intentions who straddles tradition and progress, and can play a mean guitar. His messy, raw records swirl together outlaw country, blues, Americana, soul, and rock 'n' roll, and his new record, The Bad Testament, is all over the place in the best kind of way. – Noisey