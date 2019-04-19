Screening: Ars Poetica, re: Milwaukee Poets

Ars Poetica, re: Milwaukee Poets is a bisection of Milwaukee’s thriving, burgeoning, and historied community of poets. In a series of individual micro-documentaries, poets Dasha Kelly Hamilton, Peter Burzynski, Chuck Stebelton, Destinny Fletcher, Susan Firer, and Jenny Janzer. speak, simply, on poetry.

This screening will showcase all six micro documentaries, each running 6-10 minutes in length. Each documentary combines a filmed interview and poetry reading. Join us for a brief talk back after the screening to further explore poetry in Milwaukee.

Ars Poetica was created by Sam Pekarske, Kristin Peterson Kaszubowski, Sam Kirchoff, Ceci Elsbernd, and Serbata Tarrer and filmed at Woodland Pattern Book Center.

