Sculpting with Clay / Ages 8-16 / July 8-12, 11:00 am - 12:30 pm

Create sculptural art pieces using handbuilding techniques. Learn to make surface textures, build functional and non-functional vessels and construct dimensional ceramic art works. Clay pieces will underglazed and fired, but not clear-coated with a shiny glaze. Learn about ways to add to your creation at home after firing.

Instructor/Artist: Mallory Olesen Willing

$66 RAM Members; $83 Non-Members

If registering online, please include your child’s name and age in the comment field. Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.