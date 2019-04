Sculpture / Ages 10-13 / July 8-12, 9:00 - 10:30 am

Create sculptural assemblages using a multi-media approach.

Instructor/Artist: Maureen Fritchen

$62 RAM Members; $78 Non-Members

If registering online, please include your child’s name and age in the comment field. Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.