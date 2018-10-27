Join Brew City Crafters LLC and more than 40 crafters, artists & vendors as we return to the St. Francis Lion's Community Center (3476 East Howard Avenue) for the Second Annual Candy Corn Craft Fair.

We will have woodworking, photography, textile crafts, jewelry, food vendors, home good, health & beauty, fashion and much more!

This is a family-friendly hybrid show that mixes a craft and vendor fair with Trick or Treating. Bring the family and get a head start on some holiday shopping at this free-admission, free-parking event!

We will have 10 DS vendors at this show and 33 handmade / handcrafted booths.

This event is 100% indoors, so come visit us rain or shine!