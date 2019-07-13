Brew City Crafters invites you to join more than 60 local makers for the Second Annual HandMade in the Shade Art & Craft Fair at the St. Francis Lion's Community Center located at 3476 E. Howard Ave. Not only are we expanding the show's hours (now 10am - 4pm!), we are also adding an outdoor element to the show!

Establishing itself as a south side summertime celebration of all things creative, this event boasts more than a dozen different categories of arts & crafts while also doubling as a school supply drive for Milwaukee County students in need through a continued partnership with The Salvation Army's Cold Spring Community Center. Visitors are encouraged to bring in a basic school supply (pens, pencils, crayons, colored pencils, markers, etc.) to help support the cause!

We invite the community to say hi to K9 Bane and Detective McManus at the show from the St. Francis Police Department!

Visit us rain or shine and shop local from some of the most creative & generous makers the region has to offer!

Enjoy FREE admission & FREE parking at this show!