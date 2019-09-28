Brew City Crafters LLC is pleased to announce the our largest single-day event of 2019 - the Second Annual Harvest Fest!

With 230 booths that feature more than a dozen different categories of arts, crafts and entertainment, you'll be able to spend the whole day with us at this family-friendly event!

The Second Annual Harvest Fest's special entertainment will feature the Taqueria La Guacamaya food truck, the Mr. P's Grilled Cheese food truck, live music by Matt Smith, Caricatures by Amber, close-up magic by iDeal Magic and more!

The first 100 shoppers will be given a free Brew City Crafters tote bag stocked full of coupons from vendors at the show as well as other goodies from us!

We are pleased to continue our partnership with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. Just like last year, we will once again donate 50% of all admission fees to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin to help support all that they do for Wisconsin families.

Tickets purchased online prior to the day of the event are discounted to $4 per adult. Admission at the door is $5. Children 12 and under are free!

With the exception of the food trucks, this event is held 100% indoors. We invite you to spend the day with us - rain or shine! Parking is free!