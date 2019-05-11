We are thrilled to announce the details of our Second Annual Spring Fling Craft Fair for May 11th & 12th of 2019 at The Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center's Ziegler Building in West Bend!!

There will be 120+ booths of vendors at this Mother's Day weekend show. Free parking will be available both days of the event.

Featured booth categories include woodwork, metalwork, glasswork, ceramics, photography, painting, home decor, health, beauty, fashion, clothing and more!

For those of you who joined us for the 2018 Spring Fling show, we hope that you can make it to the new venue which provides us with more space for an even bigger arts & craft experience!

We are once again partnering with the Wisconsin Humane Society for our Spring Fling event. There will be a $3 adult admission fee for each day of this show (children 12 & under are free). Half of those proceeds will go directly to the Wisconsin Humane Society. If vendors or guests would like to make additional monetary donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society, we will be able to accept it and add 100% of those funds to the admission fee donations.