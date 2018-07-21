The Second City
Thrasher Opera House 510 Mill Street , Green Lake, Wisconsin 54941
Doors & bar open at 6:45PM; Comedy starts at 7:30 PM; Tickets $30
The most famous brand in live comedy. Scenes ripped from the day’s headlines with trademark improvisation. Hilarious, spontaneous, topical and insightful. Alumni include Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Mike Myers, Bill Murray, Gilda Radner, Martin Short & more.
View Map
