America's famed comedy troupe, The Second City, is coming to Green Lake, WI with The Best of The Second City. From the company that launched the careers of Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and more, comes the next generation of the comedy world’s best and brightest in an evening of hilarious sketch comedy and Second City’s trademark improvisation.

This show is sponsored by Emmer Real Estate Group and Stahl Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Saturday 7/20/19. Doors and bar open at 6:45 PM. Show begins at 7:30 PM. Tickets $30

Not a bad seat in the house - but don't wait to get your tickets...there's only 200 seats in this historic venue, and they will go fast!